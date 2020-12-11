Hezbollah's Salim Ayyash convicted in ex-Lebanon PM Rafik Hariri's murder

An UN-backed tribunal on Friday convicted fugitive Salim Jamil Ayyash,57, who is alleged to have killed former Lebanese prime minister Rafik Hariri.

Salim Ayyash a Hezbollah member was sentenced to life imprisonment for the assassination of Rafik Hariri in 2005.

Ayyash, however, remains on the run as Hezbollah has refused to hand him over. His trial was conducted in absentia.

Judge David Re said: "The trial chamber is satisfied that it should impose the maximum sentence for each of the five crimes of life imprisonment to be served concurrently."

Rafik Hariri was killed after a suicide bomber detonated a van filled with explosives as the former prime minister's convoy drove past in February 2005. The blast left at least 226 injured.