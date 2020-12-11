Coronavirus situation in US may become normal by summer or fall, says Dr Fauci

Dr Anthony Fauci, the director of USA's National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases said on Friday that the situation in the US may be back to normal by next Summer or Fall. However, he emphasised the need for widespread vaccination of Americans. He expressed confidence about normalcy in the Covid-19 situation as he was speaking with CNN.

Dr Fauci is considered to be among the foremost experts on infectious disease in the US and has been spearheading the country's response against coronavirus pandemic. He is said to have had differences with US President Donald Trump on the strategy to combat the pandemic in the country.

During his interaction with CNN, Fauci emphasised that "large percentage of population" needed to get vaccinated quickly in order for normalcy to prevail in near future.

Also Read | US FDA advisors recommend authorisation of Pfizer Covid vaccine

On Friday, a panel of advisors to US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) endorsed emergency use of Pfizer's coronavirus vaccine. USFDA is expected to give a green signal to emergency use of the vaccine in a couple days.