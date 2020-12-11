Can Pfizer's Covid-19 vaccine lead to infertility? Experts have this to say

There has been a lot of concern raised this week on social media platforms over Pfizer's coronavirus vaccine, claiming that the drug can cause infertility.

The alarm was raised following an article published by a blog named as Health and Money News that falsely claimed that Pfizer's drug comprises ingredients have the potential in "training the female body to attack" a protein that plays a key role in the development of the placenta.

Let's check out the experts take on this claim.

"It's a myth, it's inaccurate — there's no evidence to support their perception," Saad Omer, a vaccine expert at Yale University, was quoted as saying by the NYT.

He added that expert agencies that clear the vaccines follow a "rigorous process" to eliminate products that might lead to disastrous consequences.

The placental proteins or the material that orders the formation of placental proteins are not present in Pfizer's vaccine as claimed by the article in Health and Money News.

Stephanie Langel, an immunologist and expert in maternal and neonatal immunity at Duke University, also underscored that Covid-19 spike and the placental protein have almost nothing similar, meaning that the vaccine doesn't have any ingredient to trigger these tissues.

She also pointed out the human body is capable of removing immune reactions that are detrimental to its own tissues.

"If we didn't have that, we wouldn't even make it past Day 1 of life," Langel said.