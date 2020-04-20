Top 10 world news today: Iran's COVID-19 crisis, death toll in Spain & more

Iran death toll from new coronavirus outbreak rises by 91 to 5,209: Health ministry official

The total number of diagnosed cases of the new coronavirus in Iran, the Middle Eastern country hardest hit by the outbreak, has reached 83،505, he said.

'Campaign ad': Trump faces backlash for playing 'selective' clips of Cuomo praising him during a coronavirus briefing

Critics were quick to slam him for turning a pandemic briefing into a “campaign ad”.

As COVID-19 truncates media profits, Australia orders digital platforms to split revenue

Australia was one of the first countries to respond to the outbreak and has since then managed to limit its spread.

As coronavirus reinfections surface across countries, what threats do such lapses pose?

It’s important to note that people who retest positive may or may not be contagious, for 44 per cent of them showed only mild symptoms.

One-day COVID-19 death toll in Spain falls below 400 for first time

The Spanish bank warned that the economy is likely to contract between 6.6 per cent and 13.6 per cent due to the COVID-19 induced lockdown.

Of the Great Manchurian Plague of 1911, and its lessons

The epidemic came from Tarbagan marmots, a rodent caught for its fur that, when properly dyed, became a low-cost alternative for sable.

Social distancing for Milky Way? Our galaxy is flinging stars to the edge!

The home to our solar system and many more celestial objects is now flinging stars away from itself. Researchers recently found that the Milky Way galaxy is pushing stars farther away from itself.

Singapore reports record jump in coronavirus cases

Last Thursday, Singapore had reported 728 new cases with the number of confirmed coronavirus cases jumping to 4,427.

Could farts transmit COVID-19?

Turns out, farts are capable of spreading the novel coronavirus, which continues to kill thousands globally everyday.

Russian jet executes 'unsafe' intercept of US Navy aircraft

The US Army announced that the Russian jet, incompatible with good airmanship and universal flight rules, came within 25 feet of the P-8 while flying in international airspace.