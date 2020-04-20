Singapore reports record jump in coronavirus cases

Singapore on Monday reported a jump in the number of coronavirus infections with 1,400 cases most of then linked to dometries of foreign labourers.

Also Read: WHO-recommended disinfectants effective against COVID-19, says study

There are now over 8,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the country with eleven people having succumbed to virus.

After aggressive testing, more cases of have been found even as Prime Minister Lee Hsien warned that more cases may come to the for with authorities increasing the number of COVID-19 tests.

"Fortunately, the vast majority of the cases are mild because the workers are young," the prime minister asserted, adding,"it will take some time to show results, so we must expect to see more dorm cases for while longer".

Last Thursday, the country had reported 728 new cases with the number of confirmed coronavirus cases jumping to 4,427.

The cases were linked to 43 dorms across the country which hosts nearly 20,000 workers, mostly involved in construction, who live close to one another in often overcrowded rooms.

The migrant workers were moved out of the dormitories after a surge in new coronavirus cases earlier in the month. The workers were moved to relatively open and safe places in army barracks, vacant apartments in a bid to contain the spread of the disease.

While taking measures to move the workers, Singapore's minister said Lawrence Wong, "We are sparing no effort to contain the spread of the virus in the foreign worker dormitories."

However, the minister cautioned that "despite our best efforts at containing the situation, all of us have to be mentally prepared that the numbers in the foreign worker dormitories will continue to rise in the coming days."

