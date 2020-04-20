Over 81,000 people across the world test positive for COVID-19 in 24 hours

More than 81,000 people across the world tested positive for COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, the World Health Organisation (WHO) announced on Sunday.

As many as 81,153 people tested positive for coronavirus on Sunday, taking the overall number of cases confirmed since the start of the outbreak above 2.24 million. At least 6,463 people died.

The total death toll now stands at 1,52,551.

These numbers indicate a decline in the daily increase of case numbers and deaths compared to data released by WHO on Saturday.

Almost 4,000 less cases and 247 less deaths were reported worldwide on Sunday.

Europe remains the most severely affected continent, with more than 1.1 million cases of the disease. The COVID-19 death toll in Europe surpassed 1,00,000 on Sunday, according to WHO, after 3,737 more deaths were reported in one day.

A further 37,589 cases and 2,516 deaths were reported in the American region, the bulk of which were in the United States.

Earlier in the day, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus addressed leading health officials during a video conference of G20 health ministers. The director-general called on the world's leading economies to offer urgent support to countries that are struggling to cope with the COVID-19 outbreak.

