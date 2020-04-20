WHO-recommended disinfectants effective against COVID-19, says study

A research by an international team of researchers has confirmed that the alcohol-based hand disinfectants, recommended by the World Health Organisation (WHO), are effective against the novel coronavirus.

The findings were published in the journal Emerging Infectious Diseases, according to which the research team exposed Sars-Cov-2 viruses for 30 seconds to the WHO-recommended disinfectant formulations.

Subsequently, the team tested the viruses in cell culture assays and analysed how many viruses remained infectious.

This does not merely apply to the WHO solutions -- their main components, the alcohols ethanol and isopropanol, also showed adequate inactivation of the virus.

The disinfectant one recommended by the WHO consists of 80 volume per cent ethanol, 1.45 volume per cent glycerine and 0.125 volume per cent hydrogen peroxide. Disinfectant two consists of 75 volume per cent isopropanol, 1.45 volume per cent glycerine and 0.125 volume per cent hydrogen peroxide.

The WHO also recommends the use of disinfection chemicals such as sodium hypochlorite, chlorine, bleach solution (in recommended dilution) for disinfecting surfaces and objects.

According to WHO, the most effective way to protect yourself against coronavirus is by frequently cleaning of your hands with alcohol-based hand rub or washing them with soap and water.

