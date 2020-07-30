Top 10 world news today: Hong Kong bars democracy activists from polls, NASA's rover to Mars and more

Trump suggests postponing presidential election over COVID-19 fears

Amid the rising coronavirus cases, Trump had reportedly said that he will lose the US elections to be held in November due to falling poll numbers as Joe Biden takes the lead.

NASA's Perseverance rover with Ingenuity helicopter blasts off from Florida on way to Mars

The mission will search for life on Mars. The rover will also have a state of the art mini helicopter named Ingenuity which will attempt to fly in Mars. The main main of helicopter is to find signs of ancient life forms in the red planet.

US professor Simon Ang indicted over China links, faces 44 counts of fraud

The indictment said Ang was secretly part of the Xi-backed Thousand Talents program, which Washington says China uses to collect research from abroad.

Hong Kong bars 12 prominent democracy activists from election

Disqualified candidates included pro-democracy activist Joshua Wong, one of the city's best known activists, and some members of the Civic Party and others who won an unofficial 'primary' vote held by the opposition camp earlier this month.

Hong Kong police unknowingly helps #HKIndependence trend on Twitter



Twitterati reacted to the police department's tweet pointing out the irony and had their share of fun from this one tweet.

New Zealand: Domino's drops controversial 'free pizza for Karen' offer after backlash

The pizza franchise's New Zealand arm retracted the offer after it was called 'tone-deaf', and 'an issue that affected mostly privileged white women'.

Jordan: Over 800 hospitalised due to food poisoning after eating in a restaurant

Health minister Saad Jaber later said 826 people were initially hospitalised after the first cases were reported

Loss of smell and taste not permanent in COVID-19: Harvard study

Experts believe that the symptom of loss of smell is one of the most distinct symptom of the novel coronavirus, rather than cough, cold or fever.

China says UK has 'poisoned' relations, should stop meddling in Hong Kong

The country's ambassador to the UK, Liu Xiaoming, told reporters that the actions of the UK, including questions over alleged rights abuses in China's Xinjiang region, had 'poisoned' the relationship between the two nations.

China denies harbouring alleged 1MDB mastermind Jho Low

Low, popularly known as Jho Low, has been charged in Malaysia and the United States over allegations that he orchestrated the theft of $4.5 billion from state fund 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB), co-founded by former prime minister Najib Razak.