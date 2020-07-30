Jordan: Over 800 hospitalised due to food poisoning after eating in a restaurant

More than 800 people went sick with food poisoning in Jordan after they all ate a Middle Eastern cuisine from a restaurant outside Amman, the health officials said.

"A five-year-old boy died of massive poisoning," the health ministry said in a statement.

Health minister Saad Jaber later said 826 people were initially hospitalised after the first cases were reported on Monday evening

"So far, 321 people are still in hospitals, all in a stable condition apart from four cases who are in intensive care," Sadd told journalists, reported news agency AFP.

"All those affected said they had eaten meals from the same restaurant."

Local websites reported the restaurant saw a surge in customers due to a special offer on a shawarma meal for one Jordanian dinar (about $1.40).

All the people who went sick ate shawarma from this restaurant and the owner has been arrested.

The health minister also said hundreds of medical personnel had been sent to several hospitals to treat the infected patients.

The ministry said lab tests found bacteria in the meat and poultry, and later an official told state television that the meat had become infected as it was not refrigerated.