Top 10 world news today: Emergency declared in North Korea, Texas protests, and more

'It's a real time response': Britain defends decision on Spanish quarantine move

Raab said the decision was taken as a "real-time response" to the surge in coronavirus cases in Spain and to protect their own citizens.

Black Lives Matter protests turn ugly in US as Texas reports one death

Portland is now the scene of a highly controversial crackdown by federal agents ordered by US President Donald Trump -- one that is not supported by local officials, and which many said smacked of authoritarianism.

Nigerian fashion label swaps couture for coronavirus PPE kits

Folake Akindele Coker founded Tiffany Amber in 1998, and it's now considered one of Nigeria's most influential fashion and lifestyle brands.

North Korea declares emergency in border town over first COVID-19 case

Kim convened an emergency politburo meeting in response to what he called a "critical situation in which the vicious virus could be said to have entered the country", the North's KCNA state news reported.

Volunteer indicted over French cathedral fire

The man, already held and released by police last week, was indicted "on charges of destruction and damage by fire" of the gothic cathedral of Nantes, the public prosecutor for the western city said.

Alibaba, Jack Ma summoned by Indian court on former employee's complaint

The case comes weeks after India cited security concerns in banning Alibaba's UC News, UC Browser and 57 other Chinese apps after a clash between the two countries' forces on their border.

Red Bull TCP Group says Thai heir not a part of company after controversies

After the online and offline outrage over the decision, the attorney-general's office has decided to set up a committee to investigate why the charges were dropped.

Israelis continue to protest against government's response to coronavirus crisis

Last week, Israel police used water cannons to disperse the crowd in Jerusalem. Israel is reporting an average of 2,000 coronavirus cases daily.

Putin says Russian Navy to get hypersonic nuclear strike weapons

Putin, who says he does not want an arms race, has often spoken of a new generation of Russian nuclear weapons that he says are unequalled and can hit almost anywhere in the world. Some Western experts have questioned how advanced they are.

Vietnamese city reimposes distancing after first local infections in months

Authorities gave no further detail on how the new infections were contracted nor whether they were believed to be linked.