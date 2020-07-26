'It's a real time response': Britain defends decision on Spanish quarantine move

A day after the United Kingdom announced its plan to impose a compulsory 14-day quarantine for travellers entering the country from Spain.

The move was announced on Saturday noon, and was implemented from midnight (2300 GMT on Saturday), which created an atmosphere of chaos for travellers enroute the UK.

This decision of sudden implementation was not well-received by the travellers. However, the UK government has made it clear that the decision will stay and without any apologies.

"We can`t make apologies...we must be able to take swift, decisive action," British foreign minister Dominic Raab said on Sunday in a local interview.

Raab said the decision was taken as a "real-time response" to the surge in coronavirus cases in Spain and to protect their own citizens.

The opposition has, however, called this move by the Boris Johnson administration to be "frankly shambolic".

In addition to the quarantine, the British foreign ministry advised against all but essential travel to mainland Spain.

The UK government has also made wearing masks compulsory indoors too now, to protect their citizens from spread of the novel coronavirus.

Johnson administration is hoping to recover from the coronavirus-hit economy by the end of the year, which involves upping tourism again, while protecting their citizens.