EasyJet, British Airways plan to continue flights to Spain despite quarantine orders

EasyJet and British Airways have told customers they did not plan to cancel flights over the coming days, after Britain's government advised against all non-essential travel to mainland Spain due to COVID-19.

Earlier on Saturday, TUI, Europe's largest tour operator, said it was cancelling all holiday departures scheduled for Sunday.

"Our flights are currently expected to operate normally," British Airways told one customer on Twitter.

An EasyJet customer service representative told another customer: "We plan to operate our full schedule in the coming days."

Under new coronavirus travel rules, travellers arriving in the UK from Spain must now quarantine for 14 days. They were announced on Saturday following a spike in coronavirus cases in Spain, with more than 900 new cases of the virus reported on Friday.

Airlines including British Airways criticised the new measures as "yet another blow" to British holidaymakers.

Spain has so far seen more than 28,000 coronavirus deaths. On Thursday, it saw the biggest daily increase in infections since its lockdown ended.

