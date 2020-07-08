Top 10 world news today: China-US row over Tibet, Trump on TikTok ban and more

United Kingdom lodges more cases of child sexual abuse during lockdown

Owing to the changes triggered by the coronavirus pandemic, not only in our lifestyle but in the restricted movement that has accompanied this change, cases of sexual abuse against may have risen in the United Kingdom.

US tech giants face hard choices under Hong Kong's new security law

US tech giants face a reckoning over how Hong Kong's security law will reshape their businesses, with their suspension of processing government requests for user data a stop-gap measure as they weigh options, people close to the industry say.

Tibet is our internal affair, never restricted access to foreigners, says China over US visa row

The foreign ministry spokesman asserted that China 'firmly opposes' acts by the United States as it imposed reciprocal visa restrictions on US individuals 'who behaved egregiously on the issue of Tibet'

Now, Trump considers banning China's TikTok

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo had earlier said the Trump administration was looking at banning Chinese apps including TikTok after it was banned by India

Could coronavirus be causing long-term brain damage even in mild cases? Scientists think so!

Coronavirus could induce long-term brain damage even in mild cases of coronavirus, new data suggests.

US death toll may rise over 208,200 by November 1, reveals new COVID-19 model

According to a new coronavirus model, there could be 208,255 deaths in the United States by November 1 due to COVID-19.

Bottled holy water, sterilised pebbles: Saudi issues new health guidelines during Hajj

Saudi Arabia decided in June to limit the number of domestic pilgrims attending the hajj to around 1,000 to prevent the spread of the virus.

Facebook not doing enough to fight discrimination, audit says

The auditors' findings are likely to add further pressure to the company which is already facing a boycott by some 900 advertisers

In Africa, lack of coronavirus data raises fears of 'silent epidemic'

The shortage of reliable data afflicts many African nations, with some governments reluctant to acknowledge epidemics or to expose their crumbling health systems to outside scrutiny.

'Fireworks': Astronauts capture glimpse of Neowise comet from space!

According to the report by Space.com, the comet is set to be visible throughout July and it will be the closest to Earth on July 22.