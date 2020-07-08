Now, Trump considers banning China's TikTok

After India banned China's TikTok app, US President Donald Trump said that the US is "looking at" banning the Chinese app.

Trump while speaking to a US television network said: "It's something we're looking at," when the interviewer asked him about a possible ban.

"It's big business. Look, what happened with China with this virus, what they've done to this country and to the entire world is disgraceful," Trump said.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo had earlier said the Trump administration was looking at banning Chinese apps including Tik Tok.

However, China's foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said that "remarks made by some politicians in the US are totally groundless and a malicious smear" on Trump's comment on TikTok and COVID-19.

Last week India had banned 59 Chinese apps including TikTok which is owned by China's ByteDance amid clashes between Indian and Chinese troops at the Line of Control(LAC) on June 15 which left 20 Indian soldiers dead.

TikTok Chief Executive Kevin Mayer had said the Chinese government has never requested user data, nor would the company turn it over if asked. "If we do ever receive such a request in the future, we would not comply," Mayer said in a statement.

TikTok was launched in India three years ago and had become one of the most popular apps adding millions of users as Indian youth took to it in large numbers fascinated by the short video clips.

The Indian government had cited "safety" and "sovereignty of Indian cyberspace" as reasons for banning the Chinese app.

The others apps banned included SHarit, Kwai, UC Browser, Baidu map, Shein, clash of Kings, DU battery saver, Helo, Likee, YouCam makeup, Mi Community, CM Browsers, Virus Cleaner, Apus Browser.

