Top 10 world news today: Brexit's possible failure, Trump's legal defeat, and more

The UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson and European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen have decided a deadline of Sunday for Brexit deal negotiators. However, Johnson has hinted towards a possible failure. On the other hand, US President Donald Trump has once again lost a legal battle ad the US Supreme Court cleared way for US electoral college to cast its votes and announce Joe Biden as the next President.

India set to deliver 600 million COVID-19 vaccine shots: Report

Over the next six to eight months, India will attempt to deliver 600 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines using its expansive election machinery.

First international aid convoy arrives in Tigray: Report

There have been numerous call from around the world for Ethiopian government to step-up its efforts to help civilians many of whom are facing shortage of food, water and medicines.

Indonesia leader turns himself in for violating COVID-19 restrictions

Rizieq Shihab walked to the Jakarta police without any hesitations for questioning of accusations of bypassing all coronavirus restrictions.

China puts northern city in lockdown after two local infections

There was one new case each in Dongning and Suifenhe, which both sit on the country's border with Russia.

Hong Kong media mogul Jimmy Lai produced in court on national security charge

Jimmy Lai He has been accused of colluding with foreign countries by calling on overseas governments to sanction Hong Kong and China in response to the crackdown on pro-democracy activism in the city.

Canadian officer found guilty for attacking Black woman by 'judo-style' throw

While his lawyers hailed it to be a 'dynamic takedown', other police officers disagreed with the excessive usage of force and some also labelled it as 'worst use of force'.

'Legal disgrace', says Trump as US Supreme Court gives final blow to his election fraud claims

The decision by US Supreme Court has cleared way for US electoral college to cast its votes and formally certify Joe Biden's victory.

Situation worsens: Mexican photojournalist killed after investigating crime scene

The death toll of journalists in Mexico has now increased to nine after a photojournalist was shot dead for merely doing his job.

Brexit deal hangs in balance; Johnson says failure 'very likely'

Prime Minister Boris Johnson and European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen have given their negotiators until Sunday before a decision is made on whether to keep talking or give up.

California joins US govt to bring antitrust lawsuit against Google

California will join the US government and 11 other states in bringing lawsuits against Google for abusing its market dominance.