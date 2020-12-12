Canadian officer found guilty for attacking Black woman by 'judo-style' throw

A Canadian police officer has been found guilty of assaulting a Black woman by slamming her against a cement floor in a “judo-style” throw after handcuffing her.

Constable Alex Dunn has now been declared guilty of the accusation made by Dalia Kafi, the Black woman, in December 2017. Kafi was seen being assaulted by Dunn on a video, which had widely surfaced on various social media platforms at that time.

Kafi can be seen being thrown on the floor of the police station by Dunn. She was in the police station after she had breached a court-ordered curfew. When Dunn tried to remove her scarf, Kafi resisted and was then thrown to the floor by Dunn, as a result of which her head bounced off the cement floor. She suffered a broken nose and had to bear several stitches on her lip due to the assault.

While Dunn's lawyers hailed it to be a "dynamic takedown", other police officers disagreed with the excessive usage of force and some also labelled it as "worst use of force" during Dunn's trial.

Kafi expressed her content with the verdict and said she is happy "no other female can go through what I've been through".

"I'm somebody's daughter and I'm also a human being," she said after the verdict was announced in her favour.

Calgary Police Department has also assured an internal investigation into Dunn's behaviour, which can lead to his dismissal. "The criminal trial is not the only step in the accountability process for this incident," the department said. He is due in court on December 17 for sentencing.

His verdict has come almost a month after another Canadian police officer was sentenced to nine months of jail for beating Dafonte Miller, a Black teenager.