Top 10 world news: Thailand mass shooting, North Korea's bombing drills, and more

In a tragic incident, at least 37 people, including children, were killed by a man armed with a gun and knife at a children's day-care centre in northeast Thailand on Thursday, police said. The gunman later went home and killed his wife and child before killing himself. In other news, a fresh showdown after the US Navy aircraft carrier entered the waters off the Korean Peninsula despite recent escalation of tensions, 12 North Korean warplanes, including eight fighter jets and four bombers, staged an apparent bombing drill on Thursday, following which South Korea also scrambled its fighter jets.

Click on the headlines to read more:



Thailand: Nursery shooting death toll rises to 37, PM orders 'urgent' probe

In a tragic incident, at least 37 people, including children, were killed by a man armed with a gun and knife at a children's day-care centre in northeast Thailand on Thursday, police said. The gunman later went home and killed his wife and child before killing himself.

North Korean warplanes conduct bombing drill, South scrambles fighter jets in response

In a fresh showdown after US Navy aircraft carrier entered the waters off the Korean Peninsula despite recent escalation of tensions, 12 North Korean warplanes, including eight fighter jets and four bombers, staged an apparent bombing drill on Thursday, following which South Korea also scrambled its fighter jets.

Global Economy LIVE | Biden looks for options after OPEC+ decision to cut output

US President Joe Biden expressed disappointment on Thursday over announced plans by OPEC+ nations to cut oil output and said the United States was looking at its alternatives. "We're looking at what alternatives we may have," Biden told reporters at the White House when asked about the OPEC decision. "There's a lot of alternatives. We haven't made up our minds yet," he said.

Ukraine: Russian missile destroys apartment block in Zaporizhzhia, kills woman

According to the regional governor, a Russian rocket attack on a five-story apartment building in the southern Ukrainian city of Zaporizhzhia resulted in at least one woman's death and trapped occupants.

Nobel Prize winner 2022 for Literature: Who is French author Annie Ernaux?

On Thursday, the Swedish Academy announced the 2022 winner of the Nobel Literature Prize, French author Annie Ernaux, “for the courage and clinical acuity with which she uncovers the roots, estrangements and collective restraints of personal memory”, said the committee. She is reportedly the first French woman to win the Literature prize and said winning is a “responsibility”.

Sweden says site inspection into Nord Stream leaks points to 'sabotage'

The Swedish investigating authorities said on Thursday (October 6) that an inspection of two of the leaks at the Nord Stream gas pipelines has supported the suspicions that they were acts of sabotage.

14 rescued, 27 still missing after avalanche in Uttarakhand

Fourteen mountaineers were rescued, while 27 still remained missing a day after 10 bodies were recovered in the avalanche-hit Draupadi ka Danda peak in Garhwal Himalayas, Uttarakhand state.

Huawei may be evading US sanctions through a small start-up: Report

Huawei, one of the major names in global tech companies may be evading US sanctions through a little-known start-up in China. USA blacklisted Huawei, a Chinese company, in 2019 viewing it as a military and economic threat. The blacklisting meant that Huawei's ability to acquire American semicondutors and using American technology to make chips was severely restricted.

Indonesia soccer stampede: Six people including police and match officials facing criminal charges

It was one of the darkest days in world sports when the Indonesia stampede occurred on Saturday (October 01), shocking sports fanatics worldwide and leading to the killing of at least 131 people. Saturday's stampede in the Malang region of East Java saw a plethora of soccer fans trying to flee a stadium riot and the firing of tear gas by police, which was worsened by several locked exits.

Asia Pacific may lose title as world's largest travel region post-pandemic

The Asia Pacific region is home to some of the most popular vacation destinations in the world, from the scenic splendour of Bali to the energetic city life of Singapore. For much of the past ten years, the Asia Pacific area has held the distinction of the world's largest tourism region because of these idyllic vacation sites and the region's strong economy.