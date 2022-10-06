LIVE | Oil rises to 3-week highs after OPEC+ reaches decision to slash crude output

Asian shares were cautiously higher on Thursday, while the dollar eased ahead of US non-farm payrolls data, and oil prices gained for a fourth day after deep production cuts pledged by OPEC+ members.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 0.4 per cent in early Asia trade, as US futures gained. The index is up 4 per cent this week after falling 13 per cent in September.