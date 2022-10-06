LIVE | Oil rises to 3-week highs after OPEC+ reaches decision to slash crude output

A model of 3D printed oil barrels is seen in front of displayed stock graph going down in this illustration taken, December 1, 2021. Photograph: Reuters
Follow this LIVE blog for all the updates from the world of finance.
Oct 06, 2022, 08:17 AM (IST)
Asian shares were cautiously higher on Thursday, while the dollar eased ahead of US non-farm payrolls data, and oil prices gained for a fourth day after deep production cuts pledged by OPEC+ members.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 0.4 per cent in early Asia trade, as US futures gained. The index is up 4 per cent this week after falling 13 per cent in September.
Oct 06, 2022, 08:06 AM (IST)
Samsung Electronics Co Ltd's third-quarter profit is expected to tumble 25 per cent, the first year-on-year decline in nearly three years. The demand for electronic devices and the chips that power them is on a decline owing to an economic downturn and global inflation.
Operating profit for Samsung, the world's biggest memory chip and smartphone maker, likely fell to 11.8 trillion won ($8.3 billion) in the July-September quarter, according to a Refinitiv SmartEstimate from 22 analysts.
Oct 06, 2022, 07:56 AM (IST)
Oil prices rose on Wednesday to three-week highs following a decision by OPEC+ to further tighten global crude supply with a deal to slash oil production by about two million barrel per day. Brent crude rose $1.57, or 1.7 per cent, to settle at $93.37 a barrel. Brent reached a session high of $93.96 per barrel, its highest since September 15.
Oct 06, 2022, 07:52 AM (IST)
The dollar rose 1 per cent on the euro and 1.3 per cent on sterling overnight and was trying to hold those gains in bumpy early trade in Asia. The euro has now made two unsuccessful attempts to regain parity this week and last bought $0.9916. Sterling's rebound from record lows has paused just below $1.15.