14 rescued, 27 still missing after avalanche in Uttarakhand

Fourteen mountaineers were rescued, while 27 still remained missing a day after 10 bodies were recovered in the avalanche-hit Draupadi ka Danda peak in Garhwal Himalayas, Uttarakhand state.

The 14 injured mountaineers from the Nehru Institute Of Mountaineering (NIM) were airlifted to a base camp of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) at Matli, of which five were admitted to the district hospital in Uttarkashi.

The rest of the nine sustained minor injuries and were sent back to the NIM, the Uttarakhand Police said.

So far, 10 bodies have been retrieved even as personnel from the ITBP and the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) search for the missing mountaineers. Moreover, Indian Air Force (IAF) helicopters are also being used throughout the day to expedite the search operation.

The inclement weather at the site of the avalanche is providing a big challenge to search agencies, officials said.

Earlier, state Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami conducted an aerial inspection of the site, which is at the height of 18,000 feet.

"Out of 34 (mountaineers), 27 are still missing,” he told reporters after the survey.

The NIM in a statement said that the team which was caught in the avalanche consisted of 34 trainee mountaineers and seven instructors only.

Meanwhile, officials didn’t provide details on whether the 14 injured mountaineers rescued were part of the 41-member team that had gone to summit the Draupadi ka Danda-II peak or waiting at the NIM base camp.

Earlier in the day, the Uttarakhand Police released a list of 28 trainee mountaineers who were missing in the avalanche at the height of 17,000 feet.

