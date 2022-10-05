10 bodies spotted, 4 retrieved following the avalanche in Uttarakhand, NIM principal says

Ten bodies have been spotted while only four have been confirmed dead by the State Disaster Management Authority in the Uttarakhand avalanche that happened on Tuesday. A 41-member team from the Nehru Institute of Mountaineering was trapped following the incident at the Mount Draupadi Ka Danda-2 peak in Uttarakhand’s Uttarkashi district, its principal said.

The State Disaster Management Authority informed that a team of five State Disaster Response Force personnel and three instructors from Nehru Institute of Mountaineering (NIM) were dropped off at the institute’s Dokrani Bamak glacier base camp to conduct the search and rescue operation.

Two Indian Air Force (IAF) helicopters from its base camp in Uttar Pradesh’s Sarsawa also conducted a recce of the site. The avalanche struck at an altitude of around 17,000 feet at around 8:45 am. The 34-member mountaineer team and seven instructors from Uttarkashi-based NIM who were returning after summiting, got stuck in crevasses following the avalanche, Colonel Bisht said.

The Prime Minister's Office offered its condolences to those affected in a tweet.

It is saddening that we have lost precious lives of those associated with a NIM Uttarkashi mountaineering expedition. Condolences to the bereaved families. Rescue operations are underway and the situation is being closely monitored by the authorities: PM @narendramodi — PMO India (@PMOIndia) October 4, 2022

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has cancelled all his programmes for the day and took account of the matter at the State Disaster Management Authority office at the secretariat.

Earlier on Tuesday, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said that he has instructed the IAF to "mount the rescue and relief ops".

(With inputs from agencies)