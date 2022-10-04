India: Avalanche traps over 20 mountaineers in Uttarakhand

An avalanche in India's Himalayan state of Uttarakhand has trapped at least 28 trainee mountaineers. The avalanche was reported near Draupadi's Danda 2 mountain peak in Uttarkashi. The trainee mountaineers are from Nehru Mountaineering Institute in Uttarkashi.

Reports say that the avalanche took place when avalanche training was going on. Two trainers reportedly died.

Eight of the trapped mountaineers have been rescued and have been taken to Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) Hospital for treatment.

"Eight mountaineers were immediately rescued by the team. However, there has been no clarity on deaths," Vivek Pandey, ITBP`s PRO told ANI, adding that the group was on a mission to reach Draupadi`s Danda-2 mountain peak, located at 18,000 feet when an avalanche at around 8 am on Tuesday.

The ITBP, National Disaster Response Force, State Disaster Response Force along with local police started the rescue operation as soon as they received the information about the incident.

"All injured and stranded persons will be taken to a helipad at almost 13,000 ft first, and then they will be brought down to Matli helipad. Will be using ITBP hospital," Pandey added.

He said that more updates were awaited and added that no mountaineer from the group was reported missing.

Uttarakhand's Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami took to Twitter and said that 'rapid relief and rescue operations' were being carried out.

"Rapid relief and rescue operations are being carried out by the district administration, NDRF, SDRF, Army and ITBP personnel along with the team of NIM to rescue the trainees trapped in the avalanche in Draupadi`s Danda-2 mountain peak at the earliest," said Taking Uttarakhand Cief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami in a tweet.

CM Dhami said that he has spoken to Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and requested for help from the army to speed up the rescue operation.

"He has assured us to give every possible help from the Centre. A rescue operation is being conducted to bring out everyone," Dhami said.

(With inputs from agencies)

