Ukraine: Russian missile destroys apartment block in Zaporizhzhia, kills one woman

According to the regional governor, a Russian rocket attack on a five-story apartment building in the southern Ukrainian city of Zaporizhzhia resulted in at least one woman's death and trapped occupants.

After the nighttime attack, firefighters raced through the streets to put out the fires, and further explosions were heard on Thursday morning in what local officials claimed was a fresh Russian attack.

"Another enemy missile attack. Stay in shelters!" The Zaporizhzhia region's governor, Oleksandr Starukh, informed locals via the Telegram messaging service.

After the nighttime bombardment, he informed Ukrainian television that one lady had died, but that a second woman who had also been reported dead had lived.

Twelve individuals, including a three-year-old toddler, were hurt. He said, "Five were still under the rubble."

Images from the Ukrainian emergency services revealed enormous mounds of debris where residential structures had been struck.

The missile attacks demonstrated Moscow's capacity to attack Ukrainian cities in spite of recent Russian military failures.

Regarding the developments in Zaporizhzhia, which is under Ukrainian authority, Russia made no quick comments. Moscow has denied that its "special military operation" in Ukraine intentionally targeted civilians.

Also Read: Data Lab | India’s Supreme Court gives nod to abortion, regardless of marital status

One of the four areas of Ukraine that Russia has annexed is Zaporizhzhia. According to Ukraine, a forcible unlawful seizure of its land will never be tolerated. The referendums, according to Kyiv and the West, were rigged elections staged under duress.

The largest nuclear power plant in Europe, Zaporizhzhia, which was taken by Russian forces early in the conflict but is currently controlled by Ukrainian engineers, has been ordered by President Vladimir Putin for the Russian state to take over.

The power plant is located on a reservoir bank under Russian control with Ukrainian forces on the other side, not far from the battle lines. The risk of a catastrophic nuclear catastrophe has been raised by both parties in the event that the facility is struck.

(with inputs from agencies)

