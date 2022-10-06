Indonesia soccer stampede: Six people including police and match officials facing criminal charges

It was one of the darkest days in world sports when the Indonesia stampede occurred on Saturday (October 01), shocking sports fanatics worldwide and leading to the killing of at least 131 people. Saturday's stampede in the Malang region of East Java saw a plethora of soccer fans trying to flee a stadium riot and the firing of tear gas by police, which was worsened by several locked exits.

As per the latest development, as many as six people -- including police and match organisers -- are facing criminal charges in Indonesia, the country's police chief revealed on Thursday (October 06). Police chief Listyo Sigit Prabowo told while addressing a news conference that organisers and police are among those being investigated whereas some others might also be charged going forward. It is to be noted that the ones found guilty would be charged with criminal negligence causing death, carrying a maximum five-year prison sentence. The suspects include three police officers who resorted to the usage of tear gas, the head of the organising committee as well as the chief security officer of Arema FC.

Recently, Indonesian President Joko Widodo revealed that he would also dwell deep into the details of the tragic incident and pointed out that he will order an audit of all the football stadiums in the country to find the "root" cause.

Widodo was in the city of Malang to visit relatives of the victims and talk to the wounded at a hospital in the aftermath of the stampede on Saturday. "I want to know the root of the problem that caused this tragedy so that we can get the best solution," he said. "I will order the public works minister to audit all stadiums used for the (football) league," he said outside the Saiful Anwar hospital in Malang, claiming that he has spoken to FIFA's president about improving Indonesia's "football management".