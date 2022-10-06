Sweden says site inspection into Nord Stream leaks points to 'sabotage'

The Swedish investigating authorities said on Thursday (October 6) that an inspection of two of the leaks at the Nord Stream gas pipelines has supported the suspicions that they were acts of sabotage.

Mats Ljungqvist, who is a public prosecutor, said in a statement: "We can conclude that there have been detonations at Nord Stream 1 and 2 in the Swedish exclusive economic zone that has led to extensive damage to the gas pipelines."

Ljungqvist added that the "crime scene investigation had strengthened the suspicions of aggravated sabotage. Pieces of evidence have been gathered at the crime scene and these will now be examined."

But he did not reveal details as he mentioned the confidentiality of the investigation. He said that "the issue is very sensitive."

Notably, all four leaks are in the Baltic Sea off the Danish island of Bornholm. Two leaks were located in the Swedish exclusive economic zone, and the two others in the Danish one.

The leaks in Nord Stream gas pipelines, which link Russia to Europe, have been blamed on sabotage as many experts have also claimed that various armed forces in the region are capable of such an operation.

Previously, Germany, Denmark and Sweden openly noted that they were attacks which caused gas from the two Russian-owned gas pipelines to pour into the sea.

Even Russia has also said sabotage was a possibility and launched an "international terrorism" probe by the FSB security service.

The leaks are at the centre of an energy standoff as the Russia-Ukraine conflict, which caused an energy crisis in Europe, has escalated further.

Amid the controversy, claims and counterclaims have been made as Moscow and Washington both denied involvement in the incident.

