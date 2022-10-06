At least 30 dead in Thai nursery attack, gunman kills self and family

In a tragic incident, at least 30 people, including children, were killed by a man armed with a gun and knife at a children's day-care centre in northeast Thailand on Thursday, police said.

The attacker, armed with a shotgun, a pistol and a knife, opened fire on the childcare centre in Nong Bua Lam Phu province at about 12:30 pm (0530 GMT) before fleeing the scene in a vehicle, the force said.

"The death toll from the shooting incident... is at least 30 people," Anucha Burapachaisri, a spokesman for the Thai prime minister's office, said.

Police colonel Jakkapat Vijitraithaya identified the gunman as Panya Khamrab. He was a police lieutenant colonel and was dismissed from the force last year for drug use, Jakkapat said.

Jakkapat further informed that 23 children were among the casualties, aged two to three years old.

The gunman later went home and killed his wife and child before killing himself, the police said.

(With inputs from agencies)