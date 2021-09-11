Top 10 world news: Taliban raise flag on Afghan presidential palace, France bans unvaccinated American travelers, and more

With US marking the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks, the Taliban raised its flag on the Afghan presidential palace in Kabul on Saturday. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has issued a joint statement after the '2+2' ministerial dialogue with Australia saying that India and Australia share an important partnership that is entirely based on the shared vision of a free, open, inclusive and prosperous Indo-Pacific region. A villager and reports by independent media claimed that around 15-20 villagers, including several teenagers, have been killed in some of Myanmar’s deadliest fighting since July between government troops and resistance forces.

9/11 anniversary: President Biden makes stops at all three attack sites

After calling on the Americans to show unity as the country marked the 20th anniversary of the September 11, 2001 attacks, United States President Joe Biden made stops at all the three sites. The attacks had killed nearly 3,000 people on the dreadful day.

Taliban raise flag on Afghan presidential palace as US marks 9/11 anniversary

With US marking the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks, the Taliban raised its flag on the Afghan presidential palace in Kabul on Saturday.

Even as Houthi attacks continue, US removes missile defences in Saudi Arabia

Although the air attacks from Yemen's Houthi rebels continue, the US has removed its most advanced missile defence system and Patriot batteries from Saudi Arabia in recent weeks. The revelation was made by the satellite images analysed by AP.

India and Australia share an important partnership, says Rajnath Singh

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has issued a joint statement after the '2+2' ministerial dialogue with Australia saying that India and Australia share an important partnership that is entirely based on the shared vision of a free, open, inclusive and prosperous Indo-Pacific region.

Myanmar: Reports of 15 or more killed after nationwide uprising

A villager and reports by independent media claimed that around 15-20 villagers, including several teenagers, have been killed in some of Myanmar’s deadliest fighting since July between government troops and resistance forces.

Another successful rescue flight from Afghanistan saves 32 people from Taliban's rule

A little after the US troops have left the Taliban-controlled Afghanistan, a second charter flight successfully left the country on Friday.

France bans unvaccinated American travelers

France has now become the latest European country, and also the most significant tourism destination to remove the United States from its safe travel list, following EU recommendations in the wake of a US COVID-19 spike.

Taiwan prepares as weakening typhoon approaches

Fishermen and restaurant owners in Taiwan prepared for typhoon Chanthu on Saturday, tying up ships in the Harbour and preparing to close shop.

Google underpaid thousands of contract workers across dozens of countries: Report

According to reports, Google underpaid thousands of international contract workers, violating pay-parity laws in several countries and delayed correcting the pay rates for more than two years as it attempted to cover up the problem.

Israeli police capture four Palestinian jail breakers; two still on run

Four of six Palestinian inmates who fled the Israel prison in the past few days have been successfully captured by the authorities, Israeli police claimed.