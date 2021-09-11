Another successful rescue flight from Afghanistan saves 32 people from Taliban's rule

A little after the US troops have left the Taliban-controlled Afghanistan, a second charter flight successfully left the country on Friday.

This flight was carrying nearly 32 American citizens who were stuck in Afghanistan after the US troops completed their evacuation and withdrawal on August 30.

The plane left for Qatar on September 10, a few hours after nearly 100 passengers — including Americans and other allies — left Afghanistan on first successful charter flight out of the Taliban-controlled airport.

These flights are a ‘promise well-kept’ by the US forces who had assured citizens and allies stuck in Afghanistan to not to panic and had promised that the Biden administration would evacuate them out of Afghanistan as soon as possible.

"Today's departures demonstrate how we are giving Americans clear and safe options to leave Afghanistan from different locations," National Security Council spokeswoman Emily Horne said. "We will continue to provide proven options for leaving. It is up to Americans who remain whether they choose to take them."

Nearly 158 rescued passengers have arrived at the Doha airport since the beginning of September. Out of these, 49 people were French nationals and a few others were German, Canadian, Dutch, British, Belgian and Mauritanian citizens.

While the US has appreciated Taliban for being “businesslike and professional” in their dealings with the US since the withdrawal, experts believe the people who have helped the US administration in the past are still at risk from the Taliban.

"We are also concerned that despite the many statements granting general amnesties... there have been credible allegations of reprisal killings," envoy Deborah Lyons said in New York.

Meanwhile, Taliban is readying itself to reopen the Kabul International Airport for international flights as the terrorist group is now working at restoring normalcy in the country since formation of its new government.