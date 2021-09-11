France bans unvaccinated American travelers

France has now become the latest European country, and also the most significant tourism destination to remove the United States from its safe travel list, following EU recommendations in the wake of a US COVID-19 spike.

A government decree issued by the French government on Thursday bumped the United States and Israel from the country's "green" list, down to "orange."

This effectively prohibited nonessential travel to France for unvaccinated visitors.

France's move follow restrictions imposed on US travellers from several other European destinations.

Earlier this week, Spain changed its entry policy for arrivals from the US, requiring them to have a certificate proving double vaccination.

Also read | Biden’s aggressive vaccine mandate sparks backlash from Republicans

Meanwhile, US President Joe Biden’s latest aggressive push to inoculate more people, including those showing resistance to the COVID-19 vaccine, has sparked a backlash from the Republicans, who have threatened to approach the court against the move.

“Have at it,” a defiant Biden told reporters on Friday when asked about legal challenges to the strict vaccination rules that would affect tens of millions of American workers.

The US is in the midst of the Delta variant outbreak with cases surging across various states. As per reports, around 80 million eligible Americans have not yet gotten the shot against a disease that has left around 650,000 people dead in the United States.

Asserting that he was fed with rising Delta cases, the 78-year-old president said, “We’ve been patient, but our patience is wearing thin. And your refusal has cost all of us. So, please, do the right thing.”