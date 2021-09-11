Biden’s aggressive vaccine mandate sparks backlash from Republicans

United States President Joe Biden’s latest aggressive push to inoculate more people, including those showing resistance to the COVID-19 vaccine, has sparked a backlash from the Republicans, who have threatened to approach the court against the move.

“Have at it,” a defiant Biden told reporters on Friday when asked about legal challenges to the strict vaccination rules that would affect tens of millions of American workers.

The US is in the midst of the Delta variant outbreak with cases surging across various states. As per reports, around 80 million eligible Americans have not yet gotten the shot against a disease that has left around 650,000 people dead in the United States.

Asserting that he was fed with rising Delta cases, the 78-year-old president said, “We’ve been patient, but our patience is wearing thin. And your refusal has cost all of us. So, please, do the right thing.”

Biden’s plan mandates vaccinations for all federal employees and contractors and businesses with more than 100 employees. Companies could face fines if they do not adhere to the directive.

Texas Republican Senator Ted Cruz said that while he supports the vaccine, people have the right of personal choice.

"The federal government has no authority to force businesses in Texas and across the country to mandate their employees get vaccinated," Cruz was quoted by news agency AFP as saying.

"It is cruel and burdensome to impose this authoritarian mandate. While I support the vaccine and have received it, Americans have the right to exercise personal choice when it comes to their health,” he added.

The Republican National Committee, governors of a number of Republican-ruled states and conservative private legal groups, announced plans to mount legal challenges to the vaccination mandates.

"See you in court," said Kristi Noem, the Republican governor of South Dakota. "South Dakota will stand up to defend freedom."

The Texas Department of State Health Services on Thursday reported 23,700 new confirmed cases of the virus as well as 5,907 new probable cases. The state additionally reported 408 more fatalities attributed to the Delta variant-fuelled disease.

(With inputs from agencies)