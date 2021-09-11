Taliban raise flag on Afghan presidential palace as US marks 9/11 anniversary

With US marking the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks, the Taliban raised its flag on the Afghan presidential palace in Kabul on Saturday.

The development comes as the groups strengthens its grip on the country after it took over its control last month.

Meanwhile, Afghanistan’s capital city, Kabul, has been put on high alert as the threat of a possible terror attack looms over the city. The city has been facing the danger of a possible attack from ISIS-K militants.

Watch: Kabul residents react on 20th anniversary of 9/11 attacks

This threat has come a little after sources had warned authorities against a possible truck suicide attack in a protest that took place on Thursday.

An attack can take place in some crowded place by ISIS-K on the anniversary of the 9/11 attack.

Meanwhile, posters of Mullah Omar and Jalaluddin Haqqani have started popping up across Kabul now, a little after the new government was announced by Taliban.

Also Read | 9/11 anniversary: President Biden makes stops at all three attack sites

Jalaluddin Haqqani was the founder of the Haqqani network, who died in 2018 in his home country, Afghanistan due to an unspecified terminal illness.

Mohammed Omar, also known as Mullah Omar, was the mastermind behind the establishment of Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan in 1996 and was a commander of the Taliban. He died in 2013 but was declared dead in 2015. Sources had claimed he died of tuberculosis.