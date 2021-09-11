Israeli police capture four Palestinian jail breakers; two still on run

Four of six Palestinian inmates who fled the Israel prison in the past few days have been successfully captured by the authorities, Israeli police claimed.

Mahmoud Abdullah Ardah, a 45-year-old, is believed to be the mastermind of this jailbreak from Israel’s high security prison.

The Israeli police captured two detainees — Yaqoub Qadri, 48, and Mahmoud Abdullah Ardah — first. "Police in the northern zone captured two escaped prisoners a short while ago... in the city of Nazareth," they said in a statement.

A few hours later the police revealed that two more jail breakers have been caught, leaving only two on the run now. "Two more prisoners who escaped were captured a short time ago... while they were hiding in a parking lot for trucks," the police said.

"Police located (the two fugitives) and chased them in a helicopter," the police statement said after the first two jail breakers were captured. "They offered no resistance when they were arrested in the south of Nazareth."

The first two jail breakers were spotted by locals as they rummaged through dustbins in search of food.

Israeli police also reported firing of a rocket at the southern Israel from the Gaza strip, a little after the first two jail breakers were caught. However, the rocket was successfully intercepted by Israel’s famous ‘Iron Dome’ missile defence system.

Six ‘jihadists’ had successfully escaped the Gilboa prison by digging a tunnel, starting from under a sink in their prison cell.