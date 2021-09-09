After high security jail break, Israel nabs Palestinian escapees’ family members

In the aftermath of the high security jail break this week, Israeli troops have arrested at least five family members of the escapees in the occupied West Bank, a Palestinian prisoners' group said on Wednesday.

On Monday, six Palestinians prisoners had fled after digging a hole under the sink in a Gilboa prison cell in northern Israel.

In the lookout of the prisoners, Israel has deployed several drones, installed road checkpoints and sent an army mission to Jenin, the West Bank hometown of many men, who have been locked up for their roles in attacks on the Jewish state.

According to the Palestinian Prisoners' Club, two brothers of Mahmud Ardah, who has been described as the mastermind of the escape in local media, have been held.

The Israeli army has also nabbed three others -- fellow family member Dr Nidal Ardah, along with the brother of a second fugitive and the father of Munadel Infeiat, who is another escapee.

All three of these escapees belong to the Islamic Jihad armed group.

Prisoners' group spokeswoman Amani Sarahneh told AFP that others could also have been arrested, while some had been only briefly detained.

(With inputs from agencies)