Top 10 world news: Taliban hit women with whips, 200 indigenous children missing or dead in hospital, and more

In the Taliban's latest crackdown on dissent in Afghanistan, gunmen used whips and sticks against a group of women protesting in Kabul on Wednesday following the announcement of a hardline, male-only interim government. The Australian High Commissioner Barry O'Farrell has expressed "deep disappointment" over "lack of inclusiveness" when it comes to Taliban announcement on the new government in Afghanistan. Meanwhile, a group has revealed that at least 200 indigenous children have disappeared or died after being admitted to a hospital in Quebec. In Covid related news, while countries are already struggling to battle with the Delta variant, another variant is ready to attack and cause more serious concerns.

Deeply disappointed by lack of inclusion: Australian Envoy on Taliban

Barry O'Farrell said, his country is "consulting our closest partners in ensuring a joint approach in the engagement with the Taliban".

Taliban use whips and sticks on Afghan women protesting the all-male govt

This is just the latest example of female activists defying the Taliban's control in a public way. On Tuesday, women in hijabs took part in the largest rallies in Kabul since the militant organisation seized power last month.

At least 200 indigenous children went missing or died in Canada

A group has revealed through an investigation that at least 200 indigenous children have gone missing or have been declared dead after they were admitted to a hospital in Canada's Quebec.

Suicide is still a crime in at least 20 countries worldwide: Research

Several countries can legally prosecute children for attempted suicide. Many countries in this list have made suicide punishable under the Sharia Law. In Nigeria, even children of the age of seven can be arrested and prosecuted for suicide.

Ardern warns hospitals to not let Covid patients have sex with visitors

The question was raised as apparently the Auckland district health board has been accused of allowing hundreds of visitors to see the Covid patients on a daily basis, and some of them might even have gotten involved in sexual relationships.

French women under the age of 25 to be given free contraception: Government

Young French women under the age of 25 will now be offered free contraception from next year, country’s health minister recently announced.

'You're a poor girl, talk to rich people nicely': Women fined for abusing

The victim was merely doing her job but had to suffer insults such as "talk to rich people nicely, you're a poor girl". These words came from two women after an auxiliary police officer approached them for smoking outside a designated area.

Japan extends Covid curbs in Tokyo till September end

Japan’s Economy Minister Yasutoshi Nishimura said the capital city Tokyo will stay under regulations. While the minister admitted that the situation is getting better, he also added that it is 'still too early to lower our guard'.

Mu variant of coronavirus from Colombia as a new reason of concern, here is all you need to know

The European Medicines Agency on Thursday said that a coronavirus variant known as "Mu" could be cause for concern, although there is no data yet to show it will overtake the dominant Delta strain.

Migrant boats crossing the English Channel could be turned back by Britain

Despite French authorities' warnings that it could imperil lives, Home Secretary of the United Kingdom Priti Patel is planning to send back small boats carrying migrants over the Channel.