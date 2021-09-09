Migrant boats crossing the English Channel could be turned back by Britain

Despite French authorities' warnings that it could imperil lives, Home Secretary of the United Kingdom Priti Patel is planning to send back small boats carrying migrants over the Channel.

It would enable British officers to forcibly return small boats to French seas. It's unclear whether the suggestions include returning migrants to French shores.

According to a statement from the Home Office, Border Force personnel are being trained to use "turn-around" methods at sea as part of two-year plans.

The United Nations has denounced Priti Patel's plans to allow the UK Border Force to turn back boats bringing migrants across the English Channel (UN).

The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), the UN's refugee agency, said it was "extremely concerned" about the UK's proposals to amend maritime legislation and send migrant boats back.

"We are particularly concerned by these reports, primarily because of the possible hazards associated for individuals at sea seeking safety," a UNHCR spokeswoman said.

The Home Secretary has instructed senior law officers to rewrite maritime legislation to allow the Border Force to catch migrant boats and return them to French waters in order to push them back.

As a result, they would have to deal with French authorities, forcing Ms Patel's French counterpart to flatly reject the ideas.

The French interior minister, Gérald Darmanin, accused Britain of "financial blackmail" and stated that any violations of marine law would not be tolerated.

