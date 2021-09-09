Taliban use whips and sticks on Afghan women protesting the all-male government

In the Taliban's latest crackdown on dissent in Afghanistan, gunmen used whips and sticks against a group of women protesting in Kabul on Wednesday following the announcement of a hardline, male-only interim government, according to CNN.

"Long live the women of Afghanistan," the women chant in videos and photographs obtained by CNN.

"No government can deny the presence of women," several signs read, and "I will chant freedom over and over."

According to witnesses, the Taliban also assaulted journalists covering the demonstration.



Also read | Taliban brutally flog and torture Afghan journalists for covering women's protests



She claimed that a handful of the demonstrators were armed "They threatened us with whippings and urged us to return home and recognise and accept the Emirate.

Why should we accept the Emirate when we haven't been included or granted any rights?"

She was holding a banner that read, "A cabinet without women is a loser, a loser." as she talked.

According to Ariana News, the women urged the Taliban to keep their promises made in the past to protect women's rights.

Protesters also demanded that women be appointed to high-ranking government jobs.

"We are not the women of the past. We demand that our rights be respected. We were confronted with violence yesterday, but we will continue to struggle "Another activist, Diba Farahmand, agreed.

In the announcement of the interim "Islamic Emirate" government on Tuesday, no women, religious minorities, or members of Afghanistan's deposed leadership were named to acting cabinet positions or advisory responsibilities.

Many Taliban individuals who are regarded as hardliners are among the cabinet members.

Members of the group's old guard dominated the list released by main spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid.

Mullah Muhammad Hassan Akhund was named Prime Minister, with Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar and Molavi Abdul Salam Hanafi as his deputies.

(With inputs from agencies)