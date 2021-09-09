At least 200 indigenous children went missing or died after entering a hospital in Quebec

A recent estimate of Awacak, a group that brings together bereaved families, has revealed that at least 200 indigenous children have disappeared or died after being admitted to a hospital in Quebec.

This has also been confirmed by the office of Ian Lafrenière, Quebec’s Minister Responsible for Indigenous Affairs.

The Star met Johanne Dubé, and her sisters Marguerite and Marceline, at a traditional site in the community of Manawan, in Lanaudière.

"She’s still here until we can see where she is buried," Johanne was quoted by The Star. She is their sister, Line.

Line was two months old when her parents, worried about eczema which caused her suffering, put her on a plane for treatment at Amos hospital.

They were not allowed to accompany her. Two months later, they learnt that their baby is dead. Line never came home. Neither did her small remains.

“That’s all the information they got,” says Johanne. “They never had a body or paper to suggest she was dead.”

They finally went to Amos, in Abitibi-Témiscamingue.

At the hospital, they obtained their sister’s death certificate. This was more than 50 years after her death.

As per the documents, the infant, originally sent to treat eczema, also suffered from otitis, gastroenteritis and bronchopneumonia.

In the margin, it has been written that Line was declared “cured after 48 hours”, but the word “death” has been circled, without any explanation. Her small body was buried in Amos cemetery, the family was told.

They consulted the cemetery register. However, Line Dubé’s name does not appear anywhere.

“We want to find the truth,” said Johanne.

After their mother died, their ageing father asked his daughters to take up the torch and find Line.

The quest may come to an end with the coming into force on September 1 of Bill 79.

This is an act to authorize the communication of personal information to the families of Indigenous children who went missing or died after being admitted to an institution.

It allows personal information to be communicated to the families, and not only to the parents of Indigenous children who have disappeared or died following admission to a Quebec health establishment.

Alain Arsenault, Awacak’s legal advisor, was quoted by The Star as saying, "As we speak, we know this is just the tip of the iceberg. We’re talking about 200 children".

This number was established based on various investigative reports, including that of the National Inquiry into MMIWG, and with “direct contact with (Indigenous) families.”

