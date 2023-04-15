Top 10 world news: Sudan army, paramilitaries clash, US sanctions Chinese firms dealing with Russia & more

Sounds of explosions and gunfire were heard across the Sudanese capital of Khartoum, on Saturday (April 15), amid clashes between the country’s army and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) paramilitary. This has since drawn condemnation from several countries which have called for a cessation of hostilities and prompted neighbouring country Chad to close its 872-mile border with Sudan so that the chaos does not spill over. In other news, after the US Treasury and State departments sanctioned nearly 120 targets, including Chinese firms to squeeze Russia for its ongoing war with Ukraine, Beijing has responded, calling it an 'illegal' move.

Japan Prime Minister Fumio Kishida came under attack when a smoke bomb was hurled when he was delivering a speech in the Japanese city of Wakayama. The prime minister was evacuated safely and the attacker was apprehended, as per reports.

An era is about to draw close in Germany. The country will shut down operations in its remaining three nuclear power plants on Saturday — marking the end of the atomic age that spawned more than six decades. The European nation and its populace have always harboured a strong anti-nuclear sentiment.

The Russian defence ministry, on Saturday (April 15), said that the fighters of Moscow’s Wagner mercenary group have captured two more areas of the eastern Ukrainian city of Bakhmut.

Former US secretary of state Mike Pompeo will not be joining the race to become the country's next president in 2024. Amid rumours that Pompeo was going to stand against his former boss Donald Trump, he took to his Twitter account to announce the decision.

At least five migrants and a Greek motorist were killed in a car crash on a highway near the border between Greece and Turkey, on Saturday (April 15), the local police told the news agency AFP.

The Kenyan police have launched an investigation into the death of four people suspected to have starved to death, following the commands of a controversial cult leader. The police found 15 frail, haggard-looking parishioners on the property of the said cult leader who acted as a church pastor in the coastal area of Kilifi.

A tractor-trolley fell off a bridge, resulting in at least six deaths in Uttar Pradesh's Shahjahanpur. Locals rescued the injured and rushed them to a district hospital close by. At least 10 have been injured in the accident.