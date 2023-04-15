Five migrants, one Greek motorist killed in car accident near Greece-Turkey border

At least five migrants and a Greek motorist were killed in a car crash on a highway near the border between Greece and Turkey, on Saturday (April 15), the local police told the news agency AFP. The car, in question, was carrying 10 migrants when it met with an accident with another vehicle that had a 46-year-old driver, who was also killed, at the wheels.

According to the report, the car was carrying migrants whose nationalities were not immediately clear, and was travelling at a high speed on the wrong side of the road to avoid a police checkpoint when it slammed into a four-wheeler, whose driver was also killed, as per media reports. Meanwhile, the other five migrants and the driver were taken to the hospital after sustaining injuries, said the police.

Recently, Greece has witnessed a surge in the number of accidents similar to the one that took place on Saturday. This comes as the Greek authorities have ramped up patrols in the Aegean Sea which has reportedly made it more difficult for migrants to cross River Evros to reach the islands which has since led traffickers to take them by road.

Earlier this year, Greece said it prevented around 260,000 migrants from crossing its border with Turkey in 2022. At the time, Turkey had said that it adhered to international law, but if a migrant qualifies for refugee status they cannot be accused of having broken the law by crossing a border.

Athens does not have the best record when it comes to the issues relating to migrants, as many human rights organisations have accused Greek officials of illegal pushback and sending them back to Turkey. Athens has steadfastly denied these claims.

However, in a bid to reduce the flow of migrants, conservative Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, earlier this month urged the European Union to “seriously consider” providing financial aid to help extend an anti-migrant steel fence along the border with Turkey.



The fence, in question, is a five-metre high steel barrier, currently 38 kilometres long and Athens wants to extend it by 35 kilometres and add a total of 100 kilometres, in the next three years.

(With inputs from agencies)





