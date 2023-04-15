Russia claims parts of Bakhmut have been seized by Wagner fighters

The Russian defence ministry, on Saturday (April 15), said that the fighters of Moscow’s Wagner mercenary group have captured two more areas of the eastern Ukrainian city of Bakhmut. The city on the frontlines has witnessed some of the deadliest battles amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine and has recently taken on huge symbolic importance even though analysts say it has little strategic value, as per media reports.

Russia claims parts of Bakhmut

In a statement, the Russian defence ministry said, “On the Donetsk direction, the fiercest fighting has been continuing in the city of Artyomovsk,” referring to the Ukrainian city of Bakhmut by its Soviet-era name. It added, “Wagner assault units successfully advanced, capturing two areas on the northern and southern outskirts of the city.”

The Russian defence ministry also accused Ukrainian troops of “deliberately destroying city infrastructure and residential buildings in order to slow the advance” of Moscow’s forces, as they were supposedly retreating. Additionally, the statement also said that the Russian army paratroop units were supporting the claimed advance by holding back Ukrainian forces on the flanks.

This also comes after Moscow claimed to have cut off Ukrainian forces in Bakhmut, on Thursday. However, Ukraine has since denied these claims and said its troops had access and were able to send in munitions.

Who is fighting in the Ukrainian city and why?

Russia’s Wagner mercenary group which is headed by the Kremlin-linked businessman Yevgeny Prigozhin has reportedly led several fights and spearheaded Russia’s attempt to take the Ukrainian city since last summer. Meanwhile, Kyiv has said that Bakhmut is key to holding Russian forces away from the entire eastern front.

UK defence ministry update

In its intelligence updates, the United Kingdom, on Friday (April 14) said that the Ukrainian troops have been pushed back from some territory in Bakhmut as Russia mounted a renewed assault with intense artillery fire over the past two days or so. However, the Ukrainian defence still holds the western districts of the town, said the British Ministry of Defence.

It added, “Ukrainian forces face significant resupply issues but have made orderly withdrawals from the positions they have been forced to concede.” This also comes as Russia, on Friday, had said that it would push to take the western districts of the salt mining town which before the conflict had a population of 70,000 people.

(With inputs from agencies)



