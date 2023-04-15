'Time is not right...': Trump ally Mike Pompeo drops out of 2024 presidential race

Former US secretary of state Mike Pompeo will not be joining the race to become the country's next president in 2024. Amid rumours that Pompeo was going to stand against his former boss Donald Trump, he took to his Twitter account to announce the decision.

"Susan and I have concluded, after much consideration and prayer, that I will not present myself as a candidate to become President of the United States in the 2024 election," tweeted Pompeo while posting a letter.

He said the decision was 'personal' and that the time 'is not right' for him to take the plunge in the presidential election.

"As a soldier, as a member of the US House of Representatives, and then as Director the Central Intelligence Agency and as your Secretary of State - I've been blessed to have the opportunity to advance America in a way that fit the time and the moment. This is not that time or that moment for me to seek elected office again."

The former soldier and CIA director hinted at his future saying he was only 59 years old and that remained opportunities for the taking.

"To those of you this announcement disappoints, my apologies. And to those of you this thrills, know that I'm 59 years-old. There remain many more opportunities for which the timing might be more fitting as presidential leadership becomes even more necessary."

Pompeo was appointed as the state secretary by Donald Trump in 2018 and served till 2021. Throughout his tenure, he remained in the good books of Trump and was known for his routine attacks on China.

However, a few weeks ago Pompeo was seen criticising Trump's fiscal policy. Appearing in an interview with Fox News, Pompeo joked that he would have managed the country's debt better as a president than Trump.

"$6 trillion more in debt. That's never the right direction for the country," Pompeo was quoted as saying by Axios.

While Pompeo steps back, Trump is concentrating on securing the party nomination for the presidential election. Despite facing a potential conviction in the Stormy Daniels hush-money payments, Trump is not willing to go down easily.

When asked if there was anything, including a potential conviction, that could make him drop out, Trump said, “No, I’d never drop — it’s not my thing. I wouldn’t do it."

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis appears to be the strongest Republican competitor in front of Trump. The former prez knows it and has been going all out in targeting DeSantis.

Last month, Trump launched a scathing attack on DeSantis by poking fun at his sliding popularity in the opinion polls.

"He’s dropping like a rock and I wonder why," said Trump before adding, "But when a man, you know, you get him elected and there’s no quid pro quo. He gets the nomination because of you, he wins the election because of you."

"Two years later, the fake news is up there saying, 'Will you run against the president? Will you run?’ And he says, 'I have no comment.' I say that’s not supposed to happen. 'I have no comment.' No. So I’m not a big fan."

