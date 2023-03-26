Trump kicks off 2024 campaign targeting gender expression, Ron DeSantis

Former US President Donald Trump, in his first rally for 2024 presidential polls, targeted 'gender ideology' in a reference to diverse gender expressions. "We will defeat the cult of gender ideology to reassert that God created two genders, Male and Female," Trump said, to a charged crowd of thousands in Waco, Texas, on Saturday.

Trump rallied in Waco on the same day when the Texas city witnessed conclusion to a prolonged deadly standoff between law enforcement authorities and members of Branch Davidians cult.

Trump's 2024 presidential bid: The Jan 6 riot recalled

Trump opened the rally by playing a song, 'Justice for All', that features a choir of men imprisoned for their role in the January 6, 2021 rioting in the US capital. These men are shown singing the American national anthem in sync with Trump reciting the Pledge of Allegiance.

Earlier, Trump had predicted his own arrest on Tuesday last week and called for protests without adding that they should be peaceful. On his Truth Social platform he warned of "potential death and destruction" if he is eventually charged.

Trump spoke in background of his supporters holding signs that said, "Witch hunt", "I stand with Trump" and "Trump 2024".

Trump repeated the claim that the 2020 presidential election was "rigged". He praised the rioters of January 6 and and said that the prosecutors overseeing multiple investigations into his conduct are "absolute human scum".

"The thugs and criminals who are corrupting our justice system will be defeated, discredited and totally disgraced," he added.

Trump 2024 White House bid: Ron DeSantis 'dropping like a rock'

Trump launched a sweeping attack on Ron DeSantis, the governor of Florida, seen as his strongest challenger for the Republican presidential nomination.

"He’s dropping like a rock and I wonder why," Trump said of DeSantis’s recent downslide in opinion polls.

"But when a man, you know, you get him elected and there’s no quid pro quo. He gets the nomination because of you, he wins the election because of you. Two years later, the fake news is up there saying, 'Will you run against the president? Will you run?’ And he says, 'I have no comment.' I say, that’s not supposed to happen. 'I have no comment.' No. So I’m not a big fan."

