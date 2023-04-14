'It’s not my thing': Trump on dropping out of 2024 US presidential elections, if convicted

With hopes pinned on the 2024 presidential elections, former US president Donald Trump in an interview to a media outlet said that he would not drop out of the race regardless of any legal reason. Trump is facing a possible conviction in a case involving hush-money payments made to adult star Stormy Daniels.

When asked if there was anything, including a potential conviction that could make him drop out, Trump said, “No, I’d never drop — it’s not my thing. I wouldn’t do it."

Trump was charged with 34 counts of felony and was arraigned to conceal an alleged affair with Stormy. However, Trump has categorically denied having an affair. He also blasted at Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg's probe into the matter and termed it politically motivated.

Donald Trump was also questioned on Thursday in a civil fraud case filed by New York's Attorney General Letitia James last year which claims that Trump, along with his family misled banks and business partners by providing them misleading information.

During the deposition, which was held privately, reports quoting sources familiar with the proceedings said Trump answered all questions for about seven hours. He also did not invoke Fifth Amendment protection against self-incrimination.

In the past, Trump invoked the Fifth for over 400 times and refused to answer questions before lawyers from James' office in its probe into the Trump's business practices. The Fifth Amendment in US Constitution includes legal proceedings, including one that says no one “shall be compelled in any criminal case to be a witness against himself”.

The case is said to go to trial later this year.

Also Read | Thailand celebrates Songkran Water Festival

After the deposition concluded, a lawyer for Trump’s businesses, Christopher Kise reportedly said Trump during his deposition explained in detail his "extraordinary business success.”

“The transactions at the center of this case were wildly profitable for the banks and for the Trump entities,” Kise said. “When the facts of this success, and not politically engineered soundbites, are out in the open, everyone will scoff at the notion any fraud took place.”

Watch | Joe Biden addresses Irish parliament, says he 'feels at home'

The case is different from the felony charges that the Manhattan district attorney brought against Trump which resulted in his arraignment, a first against a former/serving president.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE