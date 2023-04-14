One of Pablo Escobar's ‘cocaine hippos’ gets struck by car, dies

A hippo belonging to the private collection of notorious drug lord Pablo Escobar died in Colombia after being struck by a car, according to a statement from local authorities, reported CNN. The incident took place on a route between Medelln city and the Colombian capital Bogota on Tuesday night. While the hippo died on the spot, the driver of the car was sent for medical assistance by emergency personnel.

As per officials “situations like these reaffirm that the presence of hippos in the region is an environmental and social problem, which requires inter-institutional articulation to search for comprehensive, in-depth, and timely solutions.”

Escobar illegally imported hippos into Colombia in the 1980s as part of his collection of exotic animals at his ranch, which was located around 250 kilometres (155 miles) outside of Medelln.

After Escobar's death in 1993, most of the animals in his zoo were relocated, but the hippos were left behind, as they were too heavy to be transported. Over time, the hippos multiplied and escaped into nearby rivers and lakes, creating a feral population that has continued to grow.

The current hippo population in Colombia is between 130 and 160. While some locals have come to see the hippos as a tourist attraction, they also pose a threat to the local ecosystem and have been responsible for attacks on humans.

The Colombian government has struggled to manage the population, with some proposals to cull the animals being met with controversy.

Anbal Gaviria, the governor of Antioquia, requested the federal government on Wednesday to relocate the hippos to sanctuaries in India and Mexico. At least 70 hippopotamuses which are currently living in the Hacienda Napoles ranch, located 200 km from Bogota along the Magdalena River, are being mulled to be sent to India and Mexico.

Officials from Mexico and India have not yet commented on this. It is suggested that 60 of the 70 hippos be sent to India's Greens Zoological Rescue & Rehabilitation Kingdom in Gujarat state. Ten more hippos would travel to Mexican zoos and sanctuaries like the Ostok in Sinaloa.

Instead of sending the hippos inside the ranch, the intention is to send the ones that surround the Hacienda Napoles ranch. The ones living inside the ranch, according to officials, are in a controlled setting and pose no damage to the nearby ecology.

Research has shown that hippos pose a hazard to agricultural and public safety. As per studies, their faeces affects water oxygen levels, which can lower water quality and result in widespread fish fatalities. Recently, hippos have been designated an 'invasive species' in Colombia.

