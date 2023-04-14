US: Michigan Researchers find shipwrecks from 1914 in Lake Superior

Researchers in Michigan found the wreckage of two ships that disappeared into Lake Superior in 1914. According to a report by the Associated Press on Wednesday (April 12), the Great Lakes Shipwreck Historical Society announced the discoveries this month after confirming details with other researchers. Ric Mixter, a board member of the society, called the discoveries a career highlight.

Mixter said the discoveries not only solved a chapter in America's darkest day in lumber history but also showcased a team of historians who dedicated their lives toward making sure these stories were not forgotten.

The two ships, owned by the Edward Hines Lumber Company sank into Lake Superior on November 18, 1914, when a storm swept through as they moved lumber from Baraga, Michigan, to Tonawanda, New York. The steamship C.F. Curtis was towing the schooner barges Selden E. Marvin and Annie M. Peterson; all 28 people aboard were killed.

According to Corey Adkins, the society’s content and communications director, both wrecks were discovered about 32 kilometres north of Grand Marais, Michigan, farther into the lake than the 1914 accounts suggested the ships sank. Adkins said there was damage to Marvin’s bow and Curtis’ stern, making researchers wonder whether a collision contributed.

“One of the things that make us proud when we discover these things is helping piece the puzzle together of what happened to these 28 people,” Adkins added and pointed out that though it had been 109 years (since the incident), maybe there were still some family members that wanted to know what happened.

“Those are all questions we want to consider when we go back out this summer,” he said.

(With inputs from agencies)

WATCH WION LIVE HERE