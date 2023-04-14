In Pics | Thailand celebrates Songkran Water Festival

Written By: Heena Sharma Updated: Apr 14, 2023, 11:13 AM IST

During the Songkran water festival people splash water on one another as a symbol of washing away the old and welcoming the new. The tradition originates from a belief that water symbolises purity and cleanliness, and by splashing water on one another, people are believed to be cleansed of their sins and bad luck. Songkran is also celebrated with religious ceremonies, traditional dances and music, and feasting. Many Thai people visit temples during the festival to pour water on Buddha images as a symbol of respect and purification.

Bangkok gets soaked in first post-pandemic Songkran water festival

After a three-year gap due to COVID-19 pandemic, Songkran water festival is now in full fervour. It is a time for people to have fun and to enjoy the festive atmosphere.

Water guns, hose pipes... Thailand returns to normalcy this Songkran festival

Bangkok celebrated the Thai new year Songkran on Thursday with water guns and hose pipes splashing water on each other. After years of strict Covid regulations, the megalopolis witnessed big celebrations at about 200 locations as residents hailed a return to normalcy.

Tourists, locals welcome Thai New Year with vibrant celebrations

This Songkran Water Festival, is everything from massive water fights and parties to temple visits and street parades. Both tourists and locals take part in this year's celebrations.

Bathing Buddha on Songkran water festival

On Songkran water festival, Thai people venerate Buddha by bathing statues of the religious teacher. In addition, many make offerings to the monks.

Celebrating Songkran water festival with elephants

Many Thai people celebrate Songkran in the countryside with elephants. Since elephants are Thailand's national animal, several of the nation's elephant sanctuaries and retirement parks welcome visitors on Songkran Day to share in the festivities with these giants.

