Saudia airlines cargo plane makes emergency landing in Kolkata after windshield cracks

The windshield of a Saudia airlines cargo flight cracked mid-flight, prompting an emergency landing at Kolkata Airport on Saturday (April 15), according to ANI. At 12:02 PM, the plane touched down safely at Kolkata Airport. The airport made all essential arrangements prior to the landing. After the plane touched down, full emergency was withdrawn, according to airport officials.

Recently, an Etihad Airways flight with its destination to Abu Dhabi made a brief landing back at the Bengaluru international airport due to a technical issue. As soon as the pre-flight inspection was complete, the aircraft departed for its destination

The airport authorities will reportedly conduct a more thorough evaluation. There haven't been any reports of property losses or damages to date.

In a comparable event last week, the pilot of an IndiGo airlines flight 6E897 from Bengaluru to Varanasi had to make an emergency landing at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA), Shamshabad in Telangana, according to ANI.

The flight's emergency landing at the Shamshabad airport at 6:15 am was later verified by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), who also stated that all 137 people on board were safe.

According to reports, the DGCA also requested an investigation into the occurrence to gather more information.

Another similar incident occurred on April 1 at the Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi, where a full emergency was declared to allow a FedEx plane to make an emergency landing after it was struck by a bird shortly after takeoff.