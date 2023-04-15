12 killed and 27 injured as bus falls into gorge in Maharashtra's Raigad; President Murmu shares condolences

In India's Maharashtra, 12 people were killed and 27 more were injured when a bus they were travelling by fell into a gorge. As per the police, the accident happened on the old Mumbai-Pune highway in the Raigad district of Maharashtra early on Saturday. Among the passengers was a traditional music troupe called 'Baji Prabhu Vaadak Group' travelling from Pune to Mumbai.

Taking to Twitter, President of India Droupadi Murmu shared her condolences for the families of the victims.

"The loss of lives in a bus accident in Raigad, Maharashtra is deeply distressing. My condolences to the bereaved families. I pray for the speedy recovery of the injured," wrote the Indian President.

"The loss of lives in a bus accident in Raigad, Maharashtra is deeply distressing. My condolences to the bereaved families. I pray for the speedy recovery of the injured," wrote the Indian President.

As per a PTI report quoting a senior police official, the accident happened around 4:50 am local time (8:20 pm GMT).

"The bus was carrying members of 'Baji Prabhu Vaadak Group' from Mumbai's Goregaon. They were returning to Goregaon after taking part in an event in Pimpri Chinchwad area in the Pune district. The bus had left the venue around 1 am on Saturday," he said.

Raigad Superintendent of Police (SP) Somnath Gharge revealed that the bus' passengers are from Sion and Goregaon in Mumbai and Virar in the neighbouring Palghar district.

Another police officer, additional SP Atul Zende, said that the deceased and the injured belonged to the age group of 18 to 25.

The injured have been admitted to the Khopoli Rural Hospital, located around 70 kilometres from India's financial capital Mumbai.

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde as per ANI, visited the victims of the Raigad bus accident.

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde as per ANI, visited the victims of the Raigad bus accident.

A search and rescue operation consisting of local police and a trekker's group is currently underway.

