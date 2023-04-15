Relative of Indira Gandhi's killer arrested in New Zealand for drug peddling

A drug bust in Auckland, New Zealand has led to the arrest of Baltej Singh, a relative of Satwant Singh, one of the assassins who killed former Indian prime minister Indira Gandhi in 1984. The drug bust followed a raid on a property in Manukau, which uncovered substantial amounts of methamphetamine hidden in beer cans. The subsequent investigation led authorities to Baltej Singh, who has been hailed in the local community for his family connection to Satwant Singh.

Satwant Singh and his fellow bodyguard, Beant Singh, had assassinated Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in the aftermath of Operation Blue Star in 1984. Satwant Singh's brother and his family had relocated to New Zealand in the 1980s and were running a small grocery shop in Auckland. However, a sudden increase in their wealth was noticed in recent months. Baltej Singh's father became the proprietor of a real estate firm named Ray White and even purchased a house valued at more than USD 12,218,0 (INR 100 crores).

Baltej Singh is known to be one of the primary masterminds and fund-raisers for anti-India and pro-Khalistan demonstrations organised in New Zealand. Baltej is currently imprisoned and undergoing trial on charges of drug peddling. This incident has once again brought to the fore the criminal background and dubious motivations of pro-Khalistan demonstrators.

In the past few weeks, pro-Khalistani protestors have staged protests in countries like the UK, the US and Canada. In the UK, they vandalised the Indian mission in London, a move which was condemned by the British government at the highest level including by UK PM and Foreign secretary cleverly.

