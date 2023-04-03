New Zealand: Kiwis warned to avoid meth-laced 'Honey Bear House Beer' cans

In New Zealand, police have seized large quantities of drug-laced beer containing methamphetamine. As per a report by the New Zealand Herald, authorities have so far seized around 328kg of meth or methamphetamine. The police also seized a shipment of kombucha bottles — a popular fermented tea — along with the drug-laced beer. As per the report, police on March 16th raided a warehouse in Ryan Pl in Manukau (a suburb of South Auckland). There they located and seized multiple cases of potentially drug-laced beer. The beer is of a brand called Honey Beer and is called 'Honey Bear House beer'.

There is a possibility that some cans of the laced beer may be circulating in the community. Keeping this in mind, police have issued an advisory that anyone who may have the 'Honey Bear House Beer' cans should avoid drinking them and should inform the police. "Consuming beer contaminated with methamphetamine may have serious or fatal medical consequences," warned Detective Inspector Glenn Baldwin.

Concealed among the shipment was the 328kg of meth. The police said that an analysis of the meth found in its liquid form is underway. More than a quarter tonne of the drug was also recovered in crystallised form.

This comes as Auckland City’s Organised Crime Unit investigates the import of Honey Bear House Beer suspected of being contaminated with methamphetamine.

On March 7th, in Auckland, a young man named Aiden Sagala reportedly died after consuming meth-laced beer. While Sangala, as per the police, was not involved in the import or distribution of the contaminated beer "in any way," as per the Herald, two men have been arrested for this.

The report goes on to cite Detective Inspector Glenn Baldwin, who said that the investigation "is by no means over yet."

"Our investigation continues to develop at pace, and we cannot rule out further arrests or charges as a result," he added.

(With inputs from agencies)

