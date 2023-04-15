Indian gangster Atiq Ahmed, brother Ashraf Ahmed shot dead in Prayagraj, attackers arrested

Gangster Atiq Ahmed, and his brother Ashraf Ahmed were shot dead in Prayagraj while they were being taken for a medical checkup, two days after his son Asad Ahmed had been killed in an encounter in Jhansi. They were wanted in connection with the Umesh Pal murder case.

Atiq Ahmed and his brother were reportedly killed when three people opened fire on them close to a medical institute in Prayagraj. ANI has reported that the three attackers have been arrested. A police official has also sustained a bullet injury in the shooting.

The killing was caught live on television channels as gangster brothers were about to speak to the media. The sound of gun shots were heard as the brothers collapsed on the ground.

Police were later seen taking away their from the spot.

Uttar Pradesh's chief minister Yogi Adityanath has announced the set-up of a three-member judicial commission for probe into the incident. Furthermore, section 144 imposed in Prayagraj and high alert sounded in the state.

Atiq Ahmed was charged with murder in both the February 2017 Umesh Pal murder case as well as the 2005 BSP MLA Raju Pal murder case.

On April 13, during an encounter in Jhansi when they were attempting to flee, his son, Asad Ahmed, was shot dead. He was travelling with Ghulam, and both men were wanted in connection with the murder of Umesh Pal in Prayagraj. For each of them, the authorities had set a reward of $6000.

On February 24 of this year, two police security guards and Umesh Pal, a crucial witness in the 2005 murder case of Raju Pal, a BSP MLA at the time, were shot and killed outside his home in Prayagraj's Dhoomanganj area.

A case was filed against Atiq Ahmad, his brother Ashraf, Asad, Ghulam, and others on February 25 as a result of a complaint made by Umesh Pal's wife Jaya Pal.

The FIR was filed under the IPC sections 302 (murder), 307 (attempt to murder), 506 (criminal intimidation), 147 (rioting), 148 (rioting with deadly weapons), 149 (unlawful assembly guilty of offence committed in prosecution of common object), and 302 (murder).

